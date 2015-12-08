Dec 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up real estate firm with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($31.17 million) in Anhui province

* Says unit plans to acquire Hebei property development firm for 324.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ONbvWb; bit.ly/1R6Stve

