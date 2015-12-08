Dec 8 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Suzhou High-tech Venture Capital Group Co for 1.13 billion yuan ($176.12 million) via cash, share issue

* Says unit receives land compensation subsidies of 312.9 million yuan

