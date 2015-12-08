China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
Dec 8 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation Co plans to issue 2 billion yuan ($311.71 million)A-share exchangeable bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PU9h8Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* AGM approves FY dividend of 3.5 percent bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: