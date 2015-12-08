BRIEF-Amano announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Nakajima Izumi as new chairman and Hiroyuki Tsuda as president for the replacement
Dec 8 Duzhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on Dec 10 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lLII8I (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's