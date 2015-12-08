Dec 8 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says signs 1.8 billion yuan ($280.54 million) financing deal with Shanghai trust, China Construction Bank and partners to fund its property project company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ONvunx; bit.ly/1ONvx2H

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)