China stocks slide on liquidity, property market concerns; Hong Kong slips
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
Dec 8 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says signs 1.8 billion yuan ($280.54 million) financing deal with Shanghai trust, China Construction Bank and partners to fund its property project company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ONvunx; bit.ly/1ONvx2H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* China facing heightened financial risks from property downturn - Moody's
* AGM approves FY dividend of 3.5 percent bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: