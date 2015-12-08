BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday tracking Asian shares, weighed down mostly by automobile and plastics subindexes. Earlier in the day, Asian shares edged up to their highest in near two years before losing some of those early gains, while the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy. As of 0402 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.19 percent at 9,837.12, after closing do