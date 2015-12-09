HONG KONG Dec 9 Marketaxess Holdings Inc
has launched an electronic trading platform for Asian
local currency bonds, as the race for a slice of a growing but
nascent regional debt market hots up with stock exchanges
joining the fray.
The New York-based firm's move comes days after Singapore
Exchange Ltd said it plans to launch an electronic
corporate bond trading platform early next year, a first of its
kind in Asia in an attempt to consolidate fragmented markets
among exchanges.
Electronic trading of hard-currency corporate debt has
taken off in the West in recent years and accounts for 20-30
percent of overall market share, according to various estimates.
But this type of trading is in its infancy in Asia, with the
small amount of corporate bonds that are traded adding to
existing problems with liquidity. Even Wall Street giants such
as Goldman Sachs and Blackrock have stumbled with
their own debt trading networks.
"Building new liquidity from scratch is always very
difficult," said Kevin McPartland, principal, market structure
and technology at Greenwich Associates. "Traders like what they
know, which is why liquidity is sticky."
Corporate bond issuance in dollars, euro and yen for Asia,
excluding the more developed markets of Japan and Australia, has
notched up three straight record years, climbing to $210 billion
in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While issuance has boomed, it is still tiny in comparison to
its global counterparts. For example, the record amounts of debt
issued in Asia is only about 5 percent of European international
corporate bond issuance.
The secondary market has faltered with turnover ratios for
Asian corporate debt this year at their lowest levels since
2004, according to the Asian Development Bank.
MarketAxess will provide the ability to trade local currency
bonds denominated in the Indonesian rupiah, Thai Baht
and the Singapore dollar from 10 key
market-making dealers, according to a statement.
It already provides a trading platform in so-called "hard
currency" corporate debt or bonds denominated in U.S. dollars,
euros and Japanese yen.
Global local currency trading on MarketAxess has grown over
180 percent year-on-year and in the third quarter of this year
accounted for around 23 percent of all Emerging Markets trade
volume on the MarketAxess system, the firm said.
Having enjoyed a fair degree of success with its U.S.
platform, market participants will be watching the firm's entry
in Asia as it also pits it against financial information giants,
Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)