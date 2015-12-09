UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket
* Says singapore unit plans to buy up to S$4.9 million ($3.49 million) worth of BHG Retail REIT
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IDZTDD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.4046 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.