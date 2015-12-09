BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma sees Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 pct
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
Dec 9 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U1Td3C
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5-35 percent y/y to 151.4-221.3 million yuan ($22.02-$32.19 million)
* Says it cuts share issue size in private placement plan to 1.89 billion yuan from 2.01 billion yuan, to fund projects and fulfill working capital