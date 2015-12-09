BRIEF-Industrial And Commercial Bank of China announces approval of qualification of director by CBRC
March 27 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
Dec 9 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales at 3.65 billion yuan ($567.92 million)
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche short-term corporate bond worth 1.6 billion yuan