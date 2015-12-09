Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 1.7 billion yuan ($264.51 million) to help fund its 8.5 generation of TFT-LCD project
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to invest in wearable smartech devices
* Says in strategic partnership with Peking University
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XVe1zo; bit.ly/1NaY8N0; bit.ly/1SNGRv2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order