Dec 9 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd

* Says unit sell stake in a software outsourcing firm for 203.9 million yuan ($31.73 million)

* Says to sell its entire 55 percent stake in a Nanjing digital company to MMax Communications Pte Ltd for $825,000

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RE9ah3

