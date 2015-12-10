BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says receives factory relocation compensation of 117.1 million yuan ($18.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21QVm7f
($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi)
