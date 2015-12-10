UPDATE 1-Wolseley to change name to U.S. brand Ferguson, reflecting regional focus
** British online grocer Ocado falls c.5 & 2nd biggest loser among Stoxx 600 retail stocks as Q4 update reflects a slowdown in sales growth
** Co, whose range includes products supplied by up-market grocer Waitrose, says gross retail sales rise 13.0 pct in 16 weeks to Nov. 29, but rate slower than the 15.3 pct increase seen in Q3
** "We anticipate the retail environment to remain challenging, but expect to continue growing sales ahead of the online grocery market," CEO Tim Steiner says
** Co also gives concerned investors no clarity around its first technology deal with an overseas partner that it is aiming to sign this year
** Shares in Ocado, despite trading down 10 YTD, at nearly twice their debut price of 180p/shr in 2010 and stock still trading at an eye-watering fwd P/E of 115x
** Analysts too seem bullish on stock with positive ratings on stock 4X the amount of negative sentiment, according to Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Shares boosted by 25 percent rise in interim profit (Adds CEO comments, details, background, share movement)
