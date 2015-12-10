BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
Dec 10 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.54 million) in ecological firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jPHWX6
($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share