BRIEF-Clavister gets first order for virtual security solution from Nokia Networks
* GETS FIRST ORDER FOR ITS VIRTUAL SECURITY SOLUTION FROM NOKIA NETWORKS
Dec 10 DMG Entertainment And Media Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 204 million yuan ($31.70 million) to set up media JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lRhuh7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* GETS FIRST ORDER FOR ITS VIRTUAL SECURITY SOLUTION FROM NOKIA NETWORKS
* Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ndSD8L) Further company coverage: