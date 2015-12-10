BRIEF-Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc
* Marc Stad reports 6.5 percent passive stake in class a common stock of Mulesoft Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ndSD8L) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 38.3 percent stake in Joingear for $23 million
* USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer