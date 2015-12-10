Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 10 Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up private bank with online discount retailer vipshop with registered capital at 2-3 billion yuan ($310.74-466.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QxT1sO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
