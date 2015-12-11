Dec 11 Guotai Junan Securities

* Says Guiyang finance company wins bid for Guotai Junan's 66.67 percent stake in Haiji Securities for 3.01 billion yuan ($466.70 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QiiEz2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4495 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)