Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 11 Yongyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell its 26.52 percent stake in Beijing software firm for 185.6 million yuan ($28.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q6e4nW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4556 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
