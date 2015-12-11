UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says cuts share issue size to 1.17 billion yuan ($181.29 million) from 2.50 billion yuan previously
* Says unit plans to set up three textile firms with registered capital of 100 million yuan each
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IZip4i; bit.ly/1QiuvgA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.