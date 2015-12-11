Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 11 ChipMOS Technologies Inc
* Says China's Tsinghua Unigroup to own 25 percent after private placement worth T$11.9 billion ($362.59 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8190 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order