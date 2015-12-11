Dec 11 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to boost capital at Minan Property and Casualty Insurance by 4.08 billion yuan ($632.19 million)

* Says plans to boost Minsheng Securities' capital by 5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1meort0

