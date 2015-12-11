BRIEF-Talaat Mostafa Group OGM approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.145/share
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage:
Dec 11 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up healthcare industry investment firm with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($30.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SRWf9P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results