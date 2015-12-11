BRIEF-Egypt's Suez Canal Bank posts FY profit
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
Dec 11 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 3 billion yuan ($464.84 million) in industrial fund led by provincial government
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q6KsH1
($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: