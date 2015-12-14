Dec 14 Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Tex Stock Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 8.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) via assets swap, share issue

* Says to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TKfbXY

($1 = 6.4586 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)