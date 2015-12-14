UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 14 Shandong Meichen Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 200 million yuan ($30.97 million) in investment firm for a 40 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ye1KRy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4586 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.