** UK power supplier Drax up c10 pct & bounces off life-lows reached in previous session after Goldman Sachs bumps it up two notches to "buy" from "sell" & raises TP to 260p from 245p

** Brokerage says valuation risks are now skewed to the upside, which could be 40 percent if contracts-for-difference electricity pricing mechanism is approved at the £105/MWh price

** 7 of 16 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold" and 4 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 265p

** Stock leaps ahead of rest of pack on positive Stoxx 600 utilities index, which it has massively underperformed (down c54 pct YTD vs c6 pct fall in index)

** More than a fifth of its full day's avg traded through in less than 30 mins post bell

** EU cleared UK state aid for the biomass (wood pellets) conversion of RWE's coal-fired power plant in Lynemouth earlier this month

** Positive sign for Drax, the operator of Britain's biggest coal-fired plant whose conversion of a third unit to biomass is still awaiting state aid approval by the European Commission