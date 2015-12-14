Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
** UK power supplier Drax up c10 pct & bounces off life-lows reached in previous session after Goldman Sachs bumps it up two notches to "buy" from "sell" & raises TP to 260p from 245p
** Brokerage says valuation risks are now skewed to the upside, which could be 40 percent if contracts-for-difference electricity pricing mechanism is approved at the £105/MWh price
** 7 of 16 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold" and 4 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 265p
** Stock leaps ahead of rest of pack on positive Stoxx 600 utilities index, which it has massively underperformed (down c54 pct YTD vs c6 pct fall in index)
** More than a fifth of its full day's avg traded through in less than 30 mins post bell
** EU cleared UK state aid for the biomass (wood pellets) conversion of RWE's coal-fired power plant in Lynemouth earlier this month
** Positive sign for Drax, the operator of Britain's biggest coal-fired plant whose conversion of a third unit to biomass is still awaiting state aid approval by the European Commission (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.