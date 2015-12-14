BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
Dec 14 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($30.97 million) to set up fund for Chinese medicine research
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Ns3EZB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.