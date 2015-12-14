BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
(Refiles to add bullet point and link)
Dec 14 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($185.79 million) bonds
* Says scraps asset reorganisation plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O4FH08; bit.ly/1YeBl6f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.