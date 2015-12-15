(Adds company forecast)
Dec 15 (Reuters)-
3-D Matrix Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2014 Apr 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 52 mln 0 mln 783 mln - 2.88
(-100.0 pct) (+685.7 pct - )
Operating loss 980 mln loss 1.00 loss 2.00 - 24 mln
Recurring loss 978 mln loss 984 mln loss 2.00 - 16 mln
Net loss 930 mln loss 1.15 loss 2.01 - 11 mln
EPS loss 43.40 yen loss 55.46 yen loss 93.42 yen - 0.56 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - 3-D Matrix Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7777.T