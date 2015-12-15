UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.93 1.60 3.53 3.66
(+20.5 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+83.2 pct ) (+3.8 pct ) Net 908 mln 733 mln 1.56 1.68
(+23.9 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+72.2 pct ) (+7.2 pct ) Div 18,289 yen 17,075 yen 20,056 yen 21,507 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.