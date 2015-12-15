Samsung Elec shares edge up after unveiling Galaxy S8
SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
Dec 15 Jishi Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Beijing with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QIKsLP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4614 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
NEW YORK, March 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A quiet energy revolution is taking place in the homes that light up in the evening in the New York City neighborhoods of Gowanus Canal and Park Slope.