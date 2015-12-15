BRIEF-Westfield Corp says priced a US$500 mln 5 year debt issue into United States market
* Priced a US$500 million 5 year debt issue into United States market
Dec 15 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says wins land auction for 631.7 million yuan ($97.79 million) in Hebei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QJacaK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
