BRIEF-Westfield Corp says priced a US$500 mln 5 year debt issue into United States market
* Priced a US$500 million 5 year debt issue into United States market
Dec 15 Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Dec 16 after signing cross border investment consultation services agreement with ICBC
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J8OK8W
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
