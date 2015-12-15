Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy 41.8 percent stake in information tech firm for 319.6 million yuan ($49.47 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O6HT7x
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order