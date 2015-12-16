Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)
* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 64.4 billion baht ($1.79 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed
* Price for each licence at 32.18 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht
* Bidding resumes at 9 a.m. local time Further company coverage:
($1 = 35.9700 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order