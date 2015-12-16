Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co Ltd bit.ly/1T0G5uB
* Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd bit.ly/1P6bB9z
SHENZHEN
* Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd bit.ly/1P6LukX
* Suzhou Huayuan Packaging Co Ltd bit.ly/1lO9j5J
* Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co Ltd bit.ly/1mmUbMz
* Hnac Technology Co Ltd bit.ly/1TOWmDd
* Shijiazhuang Tonhe Electronics Technologies Co Ltd bit.ly/1ITsS6C
* Hubei Century Network Technology Co Ltd bit.ly/1O4tMt7
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order