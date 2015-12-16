** Education publisher Pearson up c.5 pct, on-track
for its sharpest one-day gain since late Jan & top FTSE 100
gainer after Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to "outperform"
v "neutral"
** Broker says risks of further earnings pressure in 2016
are real but seem discounted in an all-time low relative
valuation; buying a return to growth in 2017 and a stable
dividend (currently yields 7.2%, Thomson Reuters data shows)
** Exane BNP Paribas hopeful new management will refocus the
asset mix and allocate capital towards targeted acquisitions and
buybacks
** Pearson suffered biggest fall ever (-16 pct) late Oct
when warned earnings would be at the lower end of a new 70 to 75
pence forecast, down from 75 to 80 pence previously
** Stock, down c.41 pct YTD (until Tues close) v 8 pct drop
in wider FTSE 100, trades at c.38 pct discount to its Starmine
Estimated Intrinsic Value
** Upgrade coincides with note from Bernstein saying co well
positioned to benefit in long run as technology begins to
transform education over time
** Management should consider radical options such as a
major downsizing, tough decisions on capital allocation or even
taking co private, Bernstein says
