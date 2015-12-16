Dec 16 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Says plans to set up a joint venture in Shanghai with a Shanghai-based information technology company

* Says new joint venture to be engaged in automobile after-sale services, with registered capital of 100 million yuan

* Says co to hold a 55 pct stake in JV

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/2081

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Briefs)