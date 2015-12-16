BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Dec 16 Industrial Bank Co Ltd
* Says board approves additional 11 billion yuan ($1.70 billion)for bad debts writeoffs in 2015

($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.