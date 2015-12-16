Dec 16 Neusoft Corp

* Says aims to raise up to 2.9 billion yuan ($448.06 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans and boost capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P7EBjj; bit.ly/1NwTd76

