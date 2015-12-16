Dec 16 Major U.S. banks raised their prime
rates, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial
loans, for the first time since 2006 on Wednesday, following a
rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Banks including Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase &
Co and Bank of America Corp raised their prime
rates to 3.5 percent from 3.25 percent.
The Fed raised the target for its main short-term rate to a
range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent, from a range of 0 to 0.25
percent.
A higher prime rate will translate to higher interest rates
on a wide range of loans that are keyed off the rate, including
small business loans and some credit card loans.
Lending out at slightly higher rates could give a small
boost to bank earnings in the coming quarters.
