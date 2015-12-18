Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company forecast) Dec 18 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Nov 30, 2015 Nov 30, 2014 May 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 77.79 78.16
(-0.5 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 22.58 22.68
(-0.5 pct) (+16.5 pct) Recurring 22.67 22.83
(-0.7 pct) (+17.5 pct) Net 15.13 14.71
(+2.8 pct) (+23.5 pct) EPS 118.86 yen 115.63 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 118.66 yen 115.56 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 95.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order