Dec 18 National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):

* Thailand's auction for two 4G spectrum licences extends into fourth day with total bids rising to 140 billion baht ($3.87 billion), regulator says

* Bidding price at 68.9 billion baht for first licence, 71.15 billion baht for second one Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)