BRIEF-Pioneer Credit seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement and rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Wu Wanshan resigns due to change in job role
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1YlNOtX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement and rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 Hedge funds have continued liquidating their large bullish position in crude amid doubts about the pace and timing of any rebalancing in the oil market.