Dec 18 National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):

* Expects 4G bidding price to reach 100 billion baht ($2.8 billion) per licence as four bidders continue to bid aggressively.

* Total bids rise 143.9 billion baht ($3.98 billion) for two licences, with the first one at 70.8 billion baht and second at 73.08 billion baht. Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)