PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 18 Hna-Caissa Travel Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder scraps plan to invest in Nasdaq-listed Tuniu Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RWkLYY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna