UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.2 billion yuan ($339.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NtcbOl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.