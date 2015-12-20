BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
(Refiles to fix headline)
Dec 20 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves unit Yaneng Biotechnology's initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong
* Says expects Yaneng Biotechnology to issue 40 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1musFwD
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year